Jaipur: People warm themselves around a fire on a cold winter morning in Jaipur on Dec 14, 2014. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS)

Jaipur: People warm themselves around a fire on a cold winter morning in Jaipur on Dec 14, 2014. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS)

Rajasthan

Rajasthan shivers amid cold wave

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state.
NewsGram Desk

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state

Fatehpur was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu (-0.7 degree) and Bikaner (1.1 degree).

The Met Department has issued cold wave warnings in Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar, Sikar and Pilani. While Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees, Jaisalmer logged 3.9 degrees.

Till Friday, Churu had recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which plunged to -0.7 on Saturday. Similarly in Fatehpur, the temperature dropped from 7.5 degrees to -3.5.

By Friday afternoon, a cold wave effect was underway in the entire north-eastern Rajasthan.

In many districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Dausa, strong cold winds blew, due to which the minimum temperature fell in these cities. (SJ/IANS)

cold wave
desert
Rajasthan cold wave
temperature in Rajasthan
cold wave warnings

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com