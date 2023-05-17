Rajasthan : Kutcha homes of Hindu immigrants demolished in Jaisalmer

Tina Dabi, an IAS officer, directive led to the demolition of the kutcha homes of Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer. Her decision is receiving harsh criticism. More than 150 individuals, including kids. thy were now compelled to travel beneath the sky.

Following the orders of collector Tina Dabi, the homes of Hindu immigrants from Pakistan living in the Amar Sagar neighbourhood, roughly 4 kilometres from the Jaisalmer district administrative centre in Rajasthan, were demolished. UIT used bulldozers and JCBs to level more than 50 kutcha homes because it viewed them as encroachments. More than 150 women, men, and children have now entered the open sky as a result of this effort.

According to the government, many Hindu families who had been uprooted owing to persecution for their religion in Pakistan began residing in kutcha huts on the land of UIT in the Amar Sagar Gramme Panchayat region as a result of the displaced people living by constructing illegal dwellings on the banks of the Amar Sagar pond.

More than 30 displaced families had settled here one by one. The UIT had asked the district administration for assistance in getting rid of the crores worth of land, and two months ago the area was declared encroachment-free. Orders were also given to remove the displaced individuals.