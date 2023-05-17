Indians among 13,000 spouses fail German language test to qualify for asylum permit

Indians were among more than 13,000 spouses of asylum seekers in Germany who failed to join their partners in 2022 due to a lack of sufficient language skills, according to a report.



According to Germany's Foreign Office, one in three spouses, or 13,607 people, failed the German language test last year to qualify for family reunification, the InfoMigrants reported.



Reaching a basic A1 level of German language competency, which involves listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills is a prerequisite to join a spouse in the country.



A total of 71,127 people received a visa for spousal reunification in 2022, including people who had passed their tests in previous years. Of these, a total of 40,165 people passed their exams successfully, according to figures released by the Foreign Office.



A total of 8,930 people came from India, followed by 8,778 people from Turkey, and 5,006 from Lebanon.