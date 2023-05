'We made South India BJP free', says Cong's Rajasthan in-charge

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that his party has made South India 'BJP free' after emerging victorious in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.



He said even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of 'Congress-mukt Bharat', that dream will never be fulfilled.



"We have made South India BJP free. Today, there is no BJP government in South India. At the same time, besides four states in North India, the BJP does not have a government in any state on its own," he said.