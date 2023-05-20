This Kerala govt employee takes loans to climb Mount Everest

When friends and colleagues of 36-year-old Kerala government employee, Shaikh Hassan Khan toil hard to take and repay loans for houses and cars, this man takes loans to pursue his passion- climbing mountains.

Khan works in the Finance department at the State Secretariat and hails from Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district.



By now he has climbed Mount Everest and Kilimanjaro. Speaking to IANS over phone from Denver in the US, on Monday his next arduous trek commences when he starts to climb the third tallest peak, Mount Denali in Alaska.



Along with him are three Americans, one of whom was with him when they reached the Mount Everest peak, last year.



"I am planning to take five years' leave to reach my target, which is to climb the tallest peaks of 185 countries... Denali would be the third and in July, I will reach Russia and in August - Japan. For 2023, my target is to scale 15 peaks in various countries," said Khan.



But then Khan has a mountainous problem before him as to achieve his target by 2028, he requires about Rs 2.50 crore.



"My Everest trip cost me Rs 3.5 million and the present one will be around Rs two million. The biggest element of cost is buying air tickets and boarding expenses. I am on the lookout for sponsors, not one, but multiple sponsors," said Khan.