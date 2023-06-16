Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange Alert in parts of Rajasthan today

India Meteorological department has sounded an 'Orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali and nearby places -- and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.



Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around Friday evening over south Rajasthan, the IMD said.



In view of the IMD's warning, Jodhpur University has postponed all examinations to be held in all colleges of Jodhpur division on Friday and Saturday.



Railways has decided not to run passenger trains operating between Barmer-Jodhpur for the above mentioned two days.