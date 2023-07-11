Tiger Population in Sariska touches 30, Highest till Date

The tiger population in Sariska hit its highest mark in three decades at 30 after two cubs were born to tiger ST-19.

The trio was captured on camera in the buffer zone of the park near Alwar on July 6.

The forest officials said that the father of these cubs is male tiger ST-18.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and expressed his happiness. He also tagged the picture of the mother and the cubs.