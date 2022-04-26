Religion

UP govt remove illegal loudspeakers from all religious places

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that illegal loudspeakers will be removed from all religious places across the state.
Loudspeakers flouting the noise limit standards will also be removed. (Unsplash)
NewsGram Desk

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that illegal loudspeakers will be removed from all religious places across the state.

Loudspeakers flouting the noise limit standards will also be removed.

According to an official spokesman, all police stations have been instructed to make a list of all such places and send their reports to the home department by April 30.

The divisional commissioners from every district will send the reports.

All illegal loudspeakers will be removed after discussions with religious leaders.

The directives come days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that loudspeakers can be used at religious places with permission but the sound must not come out of the premises.

He further said that no new permits will be issued for loudspeakers. (AA/IANS)

