First Tamil Bible translation stolen from Thanjavur has been tracked down to a museum in London

"We found that the visitors had come to India to attend a function to commemorate Bartholomeus Ziegenbalg, the Danish missionary who had printed the Bible," Murali said.

An officer with the Idol Wing then scanned all the websites of libraries and private collectors associated with Ziegenbalg manuscripts and stumbled upon them at the King George III museum.

They were able to find the stolen first Tamil translation that was printed at a printing press in Tharangambadi in the 17th century and could match the stolen Bible with the one at the museum.

"We hope to retrieve the Bible and restore it to the Saraswathi Mahal Library under the UNESCO treaty soon. The wing has initiated steps to restore the Bible to the library," the Idol Wing said.

The King of Denmark had sent Ziegenbalg to Tamil Nadu and he arrived in Tranquebar (The anglicized name of Tharangambadi), which was then a Danish colony close to Nagapattinam, in 1706.

The Protestant missionary translated the New Testament into Tamil in 1715. After his demise, another missionary Schwartz handed over the first copy of the Bible to Tulaji Rajah Serfoji, the then ruler of Tanjavur.

The Tamil Nadu government had kept this antique as an exhibit at Saraswathi Mahal Library.

The Idol Wing, in its statement, also said: "The value of the Bible is further enhanced as the cover of this antique piece bears the signature of the then King of Tanjavur, Serfoji." (AA/IANS)