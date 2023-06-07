Dalai Lama gives pep talk to budding Tibetan footballers

The Dalai Lama on Tuesday met with the teams taking part in 28th edition of Gyalyum Chemo Memorial Gold Cup football tournament and asked them to feel proud for being Tibetan.



Sixteen Tibetan football squads are set to compete, including teams from Europe, Australia and Nepal, in the tournament, which is dedicated to the memory of the Dalai Lama's late mother. It will be played at the Upper TCV School ground here till June 11.



The Dalai Lama told a young footballer from Australia to live a happy life, adding that as a Tibetan, "we must take pride in our rich Tibetan culture".



A young player with moist eyes caught the attention of the Dalai Lama.



"Be happy and live a purposeful life. As a Tibetan, you should take pride in the rich Tibetan religion and cultural heritage," the Dalai Lama said.