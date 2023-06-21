Garuda Puran mentions deeds which one should avoid

Hinduism places a great deal of importance on the Puranas, which contain many teachings on how to live. The Purana has a wealth of knowledge about human religion and existence. A guy can prevent doing negative activities that lead to his misery by adhering to these. You can bring serenity and happiness into your home and keep your good fortune by inviting them into your life.
There are many extremely wealthy people in this world, and they take great pride in it. They treat others poorly because they believe that they are better than everyone else. The Garuda Purana declares that it is sinful to harm another person and to harm any other person by thinking less highly of him. Maa Lakshmi doesn't live with those kinds of people.
Man frequently exhibits both delight and melancholy when observing the enjoyment of others. The Garuda Purana advises against doing this and instead advises contentment with one's possessions. As one performs their duties, they should remain joyful.
Wear clean clothes at all times if you want to become wealthy. The Puranas state that Lakshmi ji will never bestow her blessings on someone wearing filthy clothing. He never manages to achieve his financial goal on time.
Garuda Purana also has advice for having a successful marriage. This suggests that husband and wife should never spend an extended period of time apart. This causes more mental conflict between the two.
The Garuda Purana describes eating curd at night as dangerous. Even if you consume a lot of curd throughout the day, consuming it at night has the reverse impact. It has an impact on your health and slows down aging.
People frequently lose sight of the distinction between good and wrong in their hunger for money. Making money through unethical means has been labelled a sin in the Garuda Purana. You must work hard to achieve your goals rather than assuming other people's roles.
In the Garuda Purana, doing wrong and condemning others is seen as sin. Man should put his attention on himself rather than other people's projects. People that harm others are frequently left behind and unable to prosper.