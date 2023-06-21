Garuda Puran mentions deeds which one should avoid

Man frequently exhibits both delight and melancholy when observing the enjoyment of others. The Garuda Purana advises against doing this and instead advises contentment with one's possessions. As one performs their duties, they should remain joyful.

Wear clean clothes at all times if you want to become wealthy. The Puranas state that Lakshmi ji will never bestow her blessings on someone wearing filthy clothing. He never manages to achieve his financial goal on time.

Garuda Purana also has advice for having a successful marriage. This suggests that husband and wife should never spend an extended period of time apart. This causes more mental conflict between the two.

The Garuda Purana describes eating curd at night as dangerous. Even if you consume a lot of curd throughout the day, consuming it at night has the reverse impact. It has an impact on your health and slows down aging.