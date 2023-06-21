Ram Lalla idol to be installed in January 2024

The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti in January 2024, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said.



The event will be held amidst a long celebration that will begin with Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali this year, said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust on Tuesday.



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had set a deadline of December 31 for opening the Ram temple for devotees. But, according to the Trust, in December, there are no auspicious days for installation of the idol.



As per the Hindu calendar, rituals can only take place from Makar Sankranti when the Sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the Northern hemisphere, the Trust said.



"Makar Sankranti is the most auspicious day for installation of the Ram Lalla idol," said Champat Rai.