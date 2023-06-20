Puri Rath Yatra: Blessed juggernaut set to roll, 'Pahandi' to start shortly

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town Puri to witness the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on Tuesday, which is set to roll as various rituals are being carried out.



The three majestic chariots now stand tall in front of the Singha Dwar of the temple facing East towards Gundicha temple. They have been kept ready and will be pulled by devotees this afternoon.



The Taladhwaja Rath for Lord Balabhadra, the Darpadalan Rath for Goddess Subhadra and the Nandighosa Rath for Lord Jagannath each have their own colours, height, diameter, wooden horses, guardian deities and even charioteers.



The rituals began with 'Mangala Arati' at 6 a.m., followed by 'Mailam' and 'Vesha', 'Rosha Homa' and 'Surya Puja' - all part of rituals. Then 'Gopal Bhog' and 'Khichidi Bhog' was offered to the deities.



'Pahandi' of the deities is scheduled to start by 9.30 a.m. while Chherapahanra of the chariots by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would be performed by 3.30 p.m. After fixing wooden horses to the chariots, the pulling is scheduled to start in the afternoon from 4 p.m.