Legal Notice Sent to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Legal notice to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust:- Ahead of consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Shri Ram janmabhoomi teerth trust received a legal notice by Hindu activist Jitendra Khurana on Monday. The reason behind that was Ayodhya is not adopting Hindu practices as per Hindu religious scriptures for Pran pratishtha ceremony on 22nd Jan 2024, and also contempt of honorable Allahabad High court. Mr Khurrana is a Hindu activist and a founder of manifesto.com

Since Ram Janmabhoomi trust was formed after order of honorable Supreme court of India to construct Shri Ramlala temple, it is bound to act as per Hindu text and rituals and cannot perform in its own chosen way against Hindu dharma practices, so an objection letter or a legal notice has been sent to the trust on following 4 points.

1. Mr Khurana given a very valid point that yajman should have to do karmakand Pooja with wife. Honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi ji as a yajman must have been invited with his wife shrimati Yashoda Ben to do Pooja of Pran pratishtha as per Hindu rituals, the trust must remember that Bhagwan Ram himself had done Pooja of Ashwamegh yagya or yajna with statue of his wife when Mata Sita was not available so in case of respected Modi ji, his wife is available and must be requested to acompany him for the hole is ceremony.

2. Mr Khurana claimed, the trust has invited Swami Vijendra Saraswati of Kanchi kamkoti peeth on 22nd January and he will be present as "Jagatguru Shankaracharya" in the Pran pratishtha ceremony. Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya had established only 4 amanya Shankaracharya peeth but there is no authorised Shankaracharya peeth by name of Kanchi kamkoti Shankaracharya peeth and there is no authentic and authorised jagatguru Shankaracharya of Kanchi kamkoti peeth also.

Any person or even peeth claiming to be jagatguru Shankaracharya is fake and illegal and only impersonation of Jagatguru Shankaracharya, and is misguiding 100 Cr Hindu for self interest and other mischievous reasons. Therefore it must be clearly understood and accepted by the trust that the trust has invited an imposter Swami Vijendra Saraswati cleaning to be jagatguru Shankaracharya and the trust is not just doing contempt of court in such action and also working against the principles of Sanatan Dharma in its own chosen way.

3. Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji, Sarsanghchalak and chief of Unregistered Social Organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”, is also 1 of 5 persons to be present in Garbh Grah on 22 January 2024. Its highly objectionable that an unauthorized person who is not even Hindu Saint and even had no role in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Case from Honorable Allahabad High Court to Honorable Supreme Court of India, and who has not even given any contribution for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is invited as 1 of only 5 persons in Garbh Grah of the temple.

The trust against the practice of Hindu Dharma in its own chosen way has invited Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji to be present in Garbha Grah of Ram Temple. It seems that the trust who has few members having background of unregistered social organization “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” have given preference to its chief rather than giving importance to topmost Dharm Gurus of Hindu Dharma.

4. Mr Khurrana said, though 4 HH Jagatguru Shankarcharyas also had been invited like all other guests for Pran Pratishtha by The Trust and can come with one of their disciple, its highly objectionable that the trust has not given righteous respect to 4 HH Jagatguru Shankaracharyas of crores of Hindus, who have given greatest of contribution for the solution of the dispute of Ram Janmahoomi case.

Since The Trust was formed by the order of Honorable Supreme Court of India and is bound to perform as per practice of Hindu Dharma and the laws of Indian state and answerable to Honorable Supreme Court of India for its every action in case it performs in own chosen way, and in case they are against the practice of Hindu Dharma.

At last, Mr khurrana requested to the court to take action as per above points within 3 days, which are not any personal demands but are as per practices of Hindu Dharma for crores of Hindus and also as per honorable court order.