Rapture 2025 Goes Viral: Prediction, Faith and #RaptureTok

These debates have been further fueled by the most frequently quoted passages in Christian scripture. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 states, “The dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord,” pointing towards something similar to the Rapture. However, Jesus Himself also said in Matthew 24:36, “But no one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” This has been cited to suggest that predictions about the Rapture may contradict the words of Jesus."

The Rapture, however, continues to hover between fascination and faith. Some take it as a warning that time is short, while for others, it is simply an example of a prophecy blending with online culture. The prophesied days of 23rd and 24th September may or may not pass quietly, but it certainly highlights human nature: the desire to know the future and the tendency to turn it into viral online moments, often amusing. [Rh/SY]