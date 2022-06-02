Study reveals that Singles are more likely to die young

Have you ever thought if your marital status may affect your overall health?

A study backs this, as it has found that people who are married are less likely to die young than those who are not.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that being married was associated with a 15 percent overall lower risk of death from all causes compared to singletons or unmarried people.

And those who tied the knot also had a 20 percent lower risk of dying from accidents, injuries, and heart disease, citing the study, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The new study said the 'protective effect' of marriage could also be due to partners encouraging their spouses to seek medical help and adhere to treatment.

Better financial circumstances and healthier lifestyles come with marriage, researchers, from Japan's National Cancer Center, said.

In 2010, the World Health Organisation found being in wedlock reduced the risk of suffering depression and anxiety compared to single people.

However, the recent report mentioned that it is not clear exactly why marriage helps to keep people healthier, but experts said it could be because someone has another person looking out for them.

US experts have also suggested single people are more likely to face loneliness or isolation than married ones. And men who are not married are more likely to drink alcohol excessively, eat unhealthily and engage in risky behavior.