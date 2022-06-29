Most of the Indian women are aware of feminine health issues, yet reluctant to act

92 percent of women are aware that their feminine health can affect their mental and emotional health, but only a small percentage take proactive measures, reveals a recent survey conducted by Motherhood Hospitals, a specialty hospital chain offering comprehensive women, children, and fertility care services. According to the survey, half of the women prefer to discuss their gynae health concerns with female family members, while the rest prefer to discuss it with friends or spouses rather than a professional expert.

The survey was conducted to better understand the priorities of modern women in terms of feminine health, to track changes in consumer opinion regarding female health, and to investigate the reasons for these changes. The survey also assisted in identifying various factors such as women's social and psychological aspects that may be influencing or having an impact on their gynae health.

The Motherhood Hospitals' survey insights:

Consistent action toward taking care of one's feminine health is missing

55 percent of Indian women only visit gynecologists for pregnancy related concerns, whereas 22 percent visit for menstrual health issues

Only 11 percent of women go for regular gynae check-ups

54 percent of women shared that they wish to start tracking their health in the future while 38 percent have not given it much thought

Only 33 percent of women opted for a follow-up checkup after a week or two, whereas 33 percent said no, and the rest of the 33 percent were unsure

Self-care topped the list for the Indian women, instead of consultation with a specialist

Top three things that women do to take care of their Gynae Health: Eating healthy, exercising regularly, and keeping stress levels in check