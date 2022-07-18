Brass, woodwind instruments emit respiratory particles

Just like coughing, sneezing, talking and singing, playing wind instruments -- particularly those in the brass section -- can spread respiratory particles that may carry the Covid-19 virus, according to a study.

Early in the pandemic, researchers at Colorado State University teamed up with musicians and performers to try and quantify respiratory particle emissions from various activities like singing and music playing. They were seeking to provide insight into just how much performance arts could spread Covid-19 and inform safety measures moving forward.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that brass instruments, on average, produced 191 percent more aerosols than woodwinds.

Being male was also associated with a 70 percent increase in emissions from instrument-playing, probably due to lung size and capacity, the researchers think.

For the study of the instruments, they had 81 volunteer performers of both sexes and varied ages -- between 12 and 63. The volunteers played wind instruments including the bassoon, clarinet, French horn, oboe, piccolo, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, and tuba.

The louder playing of brass instruments was associated with higher particle counts, but the louder playing of woodwinds didn't increase emissions.