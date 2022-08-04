Men who are married and educated are more likely to outlive women, according to a new study

Men -- especially those who are married and have a degree -- have a high probability of outliving women, reveals a statistical analysis spanning 200 years across different countries, including India.

Challenging the popular notion that men simply don't live as long as women, the study, published in the open access journal BMJ Open, showed that between 25 percent and 50 per cent of men have outlived women.

The study showed married men with a degree have an advantage over unmarried women, educated only to high school levels.

Couples influence each other's health, and this is particularly true for men, who benefit more than women from being in a stable relationship, pointed out researchers from the Syddansk Universitet in Denmark.

Further, the data also showed that the death rate has fallen faster for women, overall, than for men under the age of 50, especially in the first half of the 20th century, largely as a result of improvements in infant and child deaths.

And men have not only maintained their survival disadvantage at younger ages, but at older ages too. They are more prone to accidents and homicides in their 20s and 30s, and they tend to smoke and drink more, leading to higher cancer prevalence and death in their 60s.