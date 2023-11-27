Workaholics feel worse even while working: Study

Workaholics:- Workaholics are more likely than others to feel sick even when engaged in work they are most passionate about, finds a study.

The study led by a team of Italian researchers from universities of Trento and Bologna involved 139 full-time workers, mostly employed in back-office activities.

A psychological test was first used to assess the participants' level of work dependency.

Afterward, the scholars analysed the mood of the workers and their perception of workload using a technique known as the "experience sampling method".

Their results, published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, showed that most workaholic workers have, on average, a worse mood than the others.

The researchers said that contrary to popular notion, people who are addicted to work do not derive more pleasure from their work activity.

Workaholism also shares similarities with other addictions, such as gambling or alcoholism.