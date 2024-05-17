Research

Antibodies in vaccine-induced blood clots show the same “fingerprints” as those triggered after common cold

The antibodies formed in classic vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) are essentially identical as those formed in the VITT-mimicking disorder triggered by natural adenovirus infection, according to a new letter in the May 16, 2024 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
 Highlights:

  • Such an extraordinary level of autoantibody fingerprint identity between two disorders — at the level of patient-derived antibodies — strongly indicates that VITT and the anti-PF4 disorder associated with adenoviral infection are a distinct class of adverse immune responses associated with viral (presumably, adenoviral) structures.

  • The findings have important diagnostic and treatment implications, namely that the lessons learned from VITT are applicable to adenovirus anti-PF4 disorders (important information for physicians to help them recognize and treat sporadic cases of VITT-like disease after adenovirus infection)

  • The findings have important implications for improving vaccine safety. Newswise/SP

