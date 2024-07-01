Expert Available: Iranians Vote in Snap Presidential Election

Presidential Election:- Iranians are heading to the polls today for its presidential snap election. The election follows the sudden death of president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash on May 19, 2024. Islamic Republic’s electoral-vetting body approved six candidates for the snap election.

For more context on the matter, please consider Sina Azodi, visiting scholar & lecturer of international affairs at the George Washington University, where he teaches a graduate course on Iran’s foreign policy in the Middle East. His research interests include international security, nuclear nonproliferation, and U.S.-Iranian relations.

Azodi's current research involves exploring the roots of the Iranian nuclear program and his dissertation, "Continuity and Change in Iranian Nuclear Program," critically investigates the Iranian nuclear program since its inception in 1950s until 2003. Newswise/SP