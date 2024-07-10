Study sheds light on rising epidemic of pet theft

Epidemic of pet theft:- Pet theft, particularly the abduction of dogs, is on the rise, with significant emotional and financial repercussions for pet owners. The study "A Video Data Analysis of Pet Theft Incidents: An Examination of Offense Form, Situational Dynamics, and Offender Characteristics," (free version) published in the peer-reviewed journal, "Deviant Behavior," uses real-life video footage to analyze dog theft incidents. The research reveals critical patterns in how and why these thefts occur by examining online posts and web-based videos from platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and other social media dedicated to missing and stolen pets.

Key findings include:

Offender Profiles: The study categorizes offenders by gender, race, and escape methods, providing a detailed look at the demographics of those committing these crimes. The study found that 66% of pet thieves are male, often working alone or in pairs. Offenders were seen to prefer targeting small, easily transportable dogs, such as French bulldogs, which are highly sought after in the illegal pet trade.

Theft Techniques: Thieves employed various methods to steal pets, from breaking into homes and businesses to snatching dogs from yards. Most thefts occurred during daylight hours, with 68% happening in broad daylight, often when pets were left unattended in visible locations. Some thieves used distraction tactics, such as pretending to ask for directions, while others employed more aggressive means, including breaking gates and fences.

Situational Dynamics: The research highlighted that over 60% of thefts occurred in commercial settings, such as pet stores and grooming salons, where pets are often more accessible. Residential thefts commonly occur in front yards, with 88% of these pets visible from the street. Surprisingly, many dogs remained calm during the theft, possibly due to the thieves' friendly approaches.

Prevention Strategies: The study advocates for practical measures pet owners can take to protect their animals, such as installing higher fences, using tamper-proof collars, and employing surveillance cameras. It also calls for stronger legal protections and systematic data collection on pet theft incidents.

"Pet theft is a quiet yet devastating crime that disrupts the lives of countless families," said Dr. Stickle. "Our research aims to bring attention to this issue and provide actionable solutions to prevent these heart-wrenching incidents."

The study emphasizes the need for law enforcement and policymakers to take pet theft seriously, recognizing its profound impact on victims. Enhanced reporting protocols and community awareness campaigns are crucial in addressing this growing problem. Newswise/SP