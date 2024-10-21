Considering Cataract Surgery? It Could Save Your Life

Cataract Surgery: It’s not news that cataract surgery can reduce the risk of hip fractures, a major cause of death and injury in older adults. But can less traumatic falls causing fractures like a broken wrist also increase the risk of death in older adults? A study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston suggests that cataract surgery can protect people from low-trauma fractures and potentially life-threatening brain bleeds. The authors hope their study, presented today at AAO 2024, the 128th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, will give people considering cataract surgery a wider understanding of the risks and benefits.

“My time in the clinic spent observing patients during their preoperative evaluations underscored the complex personal factors influencing their decisions regarding cataract surgery,” said medical student researcher Caitlin Hackl. “We hope to shed light on the potential broader benefits of cataract surgery in reducing trauma-related morbidity and mortality, and empower patients to make informed choices about their care.”

Using a national database, the researchers analyzed health records from more than 2 million adults diagnosed with age-related cataracts. Patients were divided into two groups, those who had cataract surgery within 10 years of their diagnosis and those who did not. The two groups were matched for demographics and risk factors, including osteoporosis, diabetes, low vision, blindness and retinal disorders.

Results showed people who had cataract surgery were 5 to 11 percent less likely to fall and suffer a variety of fragility fractures (wrist, arm, or ankle). Fragility fractures are broken bones that happen following a low trauma event, such as falling from a standing height or less. Fragility fractures are more common in older adults but can occur in any age group, especially if that person has osteoporosis.

People who had cataract surgery were also 12 percent less likely to experience a traumatic subdural hemorrhage as a result of falling, and 24 percent less likely to experience an epidural hemorrhage compared with people who declined cataract surgery.

“The consistency of this association across multiple common age-related fragility fractures, even after controlling for osteoporosis, was surprising,” Hackl said. “Additionally, the magnitude of the reduction in odds of epidural and subdural hemorrhage following cataract extraction was a compelling finding."Newswise/SP