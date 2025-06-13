Why Caffeine Might Hold the Key to Preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Infant Death Syndrome: After decades of stalled national progress in reducing the rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), a category of infant mortality that includes sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), researchers at Rutgers Health have proposed an unexpected solution: Caffeine might protect babies by preventing dangerous drops in oxygen that may trigger deaths.

The hypothesis, published in the Journal of Perinatology, comes as the number of SUID cases has plateaued nationally at about 3,500 deaths a year for 25 years or one death for every 1000 live births. Despite an initial decline in the 1990s with the introduction of widespread education campaigns promoting back to sleep and other safe infant sleep recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics, SIDS, even on its own, remains the leading cause of death in infants between 1 and 12 months old.

"We've been concerned about why the rates haven't changed," said Thomas Hegyi, a neonatologist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School who led the research. "So, we wanted to explore new ways of approaching the challenge.”

That approach led Hegyi and Ostfeld to a striking realization: Virtually all known risk factors for SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths, from stomach sleeping to maternal smoking to bed-sharing to preterm birth, have one thing in common. They are all associated with intermittent hypoxia, brief episodes where oxygen levels drop below 80%.

"I wondered, what can counter intermittent hypoxia?" Hegyi said. "Caffeine."

The connection isn't entirely theoretical. Neonatologists already use caffeine to treat apnea in premature infants, where it works as a respiratory stimulant. The drug has an excellent safety profile in babies, with minimal side effects even at high doses.

What makes caffeine particularly intriguing as a proposed preventive measure is how differently infants process it. While adults metabolize caffeine in about four hours, the half-life in newborns can be as long as 100 hours. Caffeine remains in an infant's system for weeks, not hours.

This unique metabolism might explain a long-standing puzzle: why SIDS peaks between two and four months of age. As infants mature, they begin metabolizing caffeine more quickly. The researchers suggest caffeine consumed during pregnancy or passed through breast milk might provide early protection that wanes as metabolism speeds up.

The theory also could explain why breastfeeding appears to protect against SIDS.

"We hypothesize that the protection afforded by breast milk is, in part, due to caffeine," wrote the researchers, noting caffeine readily passes from mothers to infants through breast milk.

Barbara Ostfeld, a professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, the program director of the SIDS Center of New Jersey and co-author of the paper, said if the theory proves true, any efforts to give infants caffeine would complement, not replace, existing risk reduction strategies.