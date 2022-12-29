'Sitting In A Concrete Box': Russian Man In Kyiv Shares Ukrainians' Hardships And Hopes

By: Yulia Paramonova

"We have electricity no more than seven hours a day," said a 36-year-old Russian blogger who lives in a high-rise in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. "And we never know when it will come on. When there is no electricity, there is no heat and no water. The elevators don't work. You are sitting in a concrete box."

The blogger, who goes by the Telegram handle Roman Yukhnovets but asked that his real name be withheld out of concern for his relatives in Russia, moved to Kyiv from a city in northwestern Russia in 2015, two years after meeting his future wife, Maria, during a business trip to Ukraine. Now, the couple lives on the 24th floor of an apartment block with their 6-week-old daughter, Polina.

Russia's full-scale invasion has transformed their panoramic view and forced them to think carefully about every trip outside the apartment -- particularly for fear of getting trapped in the elevator with their infant.

"When the sirens go off, we're supposed to go to the basement, but only if there is electricity," Yukhnovets said. "If there's no power, there's no way to make it so far in time. So, we go out into the corridor by the elevator during air raids. It is more or less safe there."

Since early October, Russia has carried out frequent air strikes targeting Ukraine's electricity grid and other civilian infrastructure, causing power, water, and heating outages across the country. On December 16, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the attacks "barbaric" and "war crimes," saying "all those responsible shall be held accountable."

According to the United Nations on December 27, Ukraine has suffered at least 18,000 confirmed civilian casualties, although the actual total was certainly "considerably higher."

'It Smells Of Hatred'

Yukhnovets has been blogging about his life in wartime Kyiv on Telegram, providing glimpses into Ukraine's ordeal for thousands of people around the world.

"In the Kyiv train station, they erected a Christmas tree," he wrote in one video post on December 18. "But in order not to burden the electricity network, they hooked up the lights to a generator. If you want a selfie with the tree, you have to pedal."

On December 16, he posted a short video of a grocery-shopping excursion in the dark city, showing people buying necessities by candlelight in a dank underpass. "It is damp outside," he wrote, "and it smells of hatred toward Russia."

"I'm actually from Belarus, but I lived for many years in Russia," the blogger told RFE/RL's North.Realities in a telephone interview from Kyiv. "What do people in Ukraine think about Russians now? There is a Ukrainian word -- 'lyut,' which is something like 'rage,' when you clench your teeth while you follow an incoming rocket with your eyes and wait out the danger and then start doing whatever you need to do for yourself, your family, for victory. That is the most appropriate word."

'Thanks For The Hospitality'

A few days after Moscow's massive February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Yukhnovets and his family began looking for ways to help. Together with some friends, he began preparing meals for train engineers and displaced people. Maria and her colleagues from the travel agency where she works arranged for families with small children to be evacuated from the capital. Around that time, the couple learned that Maria was pregnant.

"In March there was artillery on the outskirts of Kyiv," Yukhnovets recalled. "It was terrifying. We didn't tell our parents for a long time so that they wouldn't worry. We discussed all the options. Of course, I would have been happier if Masha and her mother and the baby had left, but Masha categorically refused to leave without me. And I couldn't leave -- that would have been treason. I thought I could be useful."