Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missile hits the market in Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials said Monday a Russian missile hit a market in the Kharkiv region, killing one person and wounding several others.

The officials said the missile struck the village of Shevchenkove, located about 75 kilometers from the city of Kharkiv.

“We brutally condemn this act of terror,” Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova tweeted along with a video and photos of a large crater and a building in flames. “The only proper response is more weapons for Ukraine.”