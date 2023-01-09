Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches new attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russia launched deadly new attacks on Ukraine Sunday, with at least two people killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine.

One person was killed in strikes on Bakhmut, and eight others in the region were wounded, according to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. He also reported rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Konstantynivka.

Bakhmut was once a city of 70,000 people. It is now mostly abandoned, its reduced population kept alive by volunteers who help maintain invincibility centers, which are often tents set up to offer electricity, internet service, heat, water and medicine.

One person was killed in the Kharkiv region, in the town of Merefa, and two other settlements in the region were shelled, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attacks came as the Russian military claimed missiles launched at Kramatorsk had struck barracks used by Ukrainian troops, killing 600 people, but Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties.

Russia said the attacks on the barracks, two temporary bases in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, came in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago on a facility in Makiivka.

But Ukraine said only civilian infrastructure was hit in the Russian attack. "The armed forces of Ukraine weren't affected," a military spokesman said.

In a new analysis, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in an intelligence update about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russia seems undecided about where the greatest threat from Ukraine lies.