Russia-Ukraine War: Both sides claim victory in 'Fluid’ Battle for Soledar

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Thursday there was fierce fighting in Soledar, but that Ukraine’s forces were holding on.

Malyar spoke a day after conflicting claims about who controlled the town in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday called the battle for Soledar “a very fluid, dynamic environment, dynamic fight” amid reports that it had fallen to the Russians.

“At this point, we can’t corroborate that reporting,” Austin said in joint press briefing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts at the State Department.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, said Wednesday his forces had captured all of the mining town and killed 500 Ukrainian troops in heavy fighting.

Minutes later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fighting continued.

The Russians "are trying to pretend that part of our town of Soledar ... is some sort of a Russian possession," he said in a video address. "But fighting continues. The Donetsk theater of operations is holding."

In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian general staff said Russian forces were suffering heavy losses. Russia has been trying to capture the salt-mining town since August because of its salt caverns and proximity to Bakhmut.