Latest in Ukraine: Battles Inflicting High Casualties on Both Sides

Russia and Ukraine are reporting heavy fighting and high numbers of military casualties, according to reports from British intelligence Sunday.

Ukrainian fighters are trying to repel Russian forces from occupied areas British officials said Sunday. Russian attrition is probably at its highest levels since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, U.K. military officials said in their regular assessment.

According to British intelligence, the fiercest battles are centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and farther west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province. According to the update, Ukraine had “made small advances,” but Russian forces were conducting “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine’s south.

The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that during the last 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Sunday that Ukrainian forces hit the Russian ammunition depot in the village of Partyzany in southern Kherson Oblast. Partyzany lies close to the administrative border with neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Russian-occupied Melitopol.

During his nightly video address Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian soldiers and the air force for defending the country. “Our troops are advancing, position by position, step by step, we are moving forward,” he said. Zelenskyy said the Tavria, or southern front, was "the most brutal" and expressed gratitude to soldiers fighting there and elsewhere. Ukrainian military officials have noted progress in advances of troops on the southern front.

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian forces for their "very effective" repelling of enemy assaults near Avdiivka, one of the centers of fighting in the east. Over the past two weeks, Ukrainian fighters have advanced about one kilometer around the town, the head of the military administration in Avdiivka said on national TV.