South Korean Defence Minister says North Korea fired 4 cruise missiles in a day





Commenting on whether the North has secured technologies to miniaturize a nuclear warhead and mount it on tactical weapons, the Lee said the country is seen as having achieved "considerable" progress.



The North has been ratcheting up tensions through missile provocations, including a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile launch last week, as the South and the US are conducting a major combined military exercise.



It followed the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles on March 14 and of what it claimed to be two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine two days earlier. (KB/IANS)