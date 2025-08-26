Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Brother Is Living Abroad As Army Struggles To Fill Ranks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that her brother is living abroad, a potentially damaging revelation as the country's army struggles to find new military recruits amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Kyiv has barred men between 18 and 60 years of age from leaving the country since Russia began the full-scale war in February 2022.

RFE/RL approached Svyrydenko while she was walking at an event in Kyiv on August 25 and asked if it was true that her brother, Vitaliy, had left Ukraine during the war.

Svyrydenko continued walking and said "He did not leave during the full-scale war."

Asked repeatedly if he left before the war and he had not returned, a visibly uncomfortable Svyrydenko did not at first reply but eventually said "he's living abroad."