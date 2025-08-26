Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Brother Is Living Abroad As Army Struggles To Fill Ranks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that her brother is living abroad, a potentially damaging revelation as the country's army struggles to find new military recruits amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
Kyiv has barred men between 18 and 60 years of age from leaving the country since Russia began the full-scale war in February 2022.
RFE/RL approached Svyrydenko while she was walking at an event in Kyiv on August 25 and asked if it was true that her brother, Vitaliy, had left Ukraine during the war.
Svyrydenko continued walking and said "He did not leave during the full-scale war."
Asked repeatedly if he left before the war and he had not returned, a visibly uncomfortable Svyrydenko did not at first reply but eventually said "he's living abroad."
Vitaliy Svyrydenko, 37, is a former member of the Chernihiv regional council for the ruling Servant of the People party. He resigned from the post before the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. His subsequent move to London became publicly known, and reports suggested his sister considered it a potential vulnerability when she was being considered for the premiership last month.
Commenting on the case, Maryana Bezuhla, an independent lawmaker who left the Servant of the People party last year, said that officials must answer uncomfortable questions even if they cannot be held responsible for relatives' decisions.
The controversy comes as Ukraine faces a shortfall in soldiers caused by desertion and low recruitment.
At present, men aged 25 and older can be drafted. The country has been reluctant to lower the recruitment age.
Ukraine's parliament is currently debating a proposed law that would permit men under 25 to travel abroad. The bill's supporters say the measure would ease pressure on families and reduce the number of young men attempting to leave the country illegally.
According to proponents, the current blanket travel ban creates obstacles for those seeking legal opportunities to study or work abroad, while also encouraging corruption and public distrust.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the government and military to explore ways to ease border-crossing restrictions for young people without undermining military readiness.
