Zelenskyy Vows To 'Not Lose' War With Russia As Ukraine Marks Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated Ukraine's Independence Day by saying his country will "not lose" its fight against Moscow amid new battlefield advances and high-stakes diplomacy around ending the more than three-year war.
"Ukraine hasn't won yet, but it will most definitely not lose," Zelenskyy said in a video address posted on August 24 before speaking at a ceremony in central Kyiv. "Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter."
The speech from Zelenskyy comes as Kyiv celebrates its 34th anniversary since the country declared independence from the Soviet Union and now finds itself navigating a new reality on and off the battlefield.
The Ukrainian president added that despite parts of the country being currently occupied by Russian forces, there is "one Ukraine" and "we shall be together again as one family." Zelenskyy referenced fraught diplomacy with Russia amid renewed calls from US President Donald Trump to push for peace talks that has involved potential territorial concessions from Ukraine.
"[Ukraine] will never again accept the humiliation of what the Russians say is a 'compromise,'" he said. "We need a just peace in which our future will be ours to decide."
There has also been intense diplomacy this month around ending the war, including a high-profile summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Despite both leaders claiming the meeting to be a success, it has not resulted in any breakthroughs or a follow-up summit involving Zelenskyy or other allied leaders.
As a show of support, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney touched down in Kyiv on August 24 for his first official visit to Ukraine since being elected in April.
Carney met with with Zelenskyy and the two leaders discussed a commitment of 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.44 billion) for military aid, as well as joint opportunities for producing defence equipment.
"We know that Putin can never be trusted," Carney said in his speech on Kyiv's St. Sophia Square. "We know that true peace and security will require security guarantees for Ukraine."
In his speech, Carney said more than $720 million will be used to finance ammunition -- along with drone and armoured behicle production -- with Canadian suppliers.
Norway also announced on August 24 that it would contribute $693 million worth of air defence systems to Ukraine.
US envoy Keith Kellogg was in attendance at the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv, where he was awarded Ukraine's Order of Merit by Zelenskyy. Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson was also given the same honour at the ceremony.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy posted a congratulatory note from Trump on his social media, where the US president praised Ukraine's "unbreakable spirit" as the country celebrates its independence.
Since the summit in Alaska, Trump has grown publicly frustrated over the lack of a peace deal.
He offered a fresh two-week deadline at the White House on August 22 for Kyiv and Moscow to move forward with a peace process or face possible US retaliation.
"I think I'll know the attitude of Russian, and frankly Ukraine,” Trump said. "Then we'll make a decision about what we're going to do."
If steps toward ending the war are not been taken by then, Trump said he could enact "massive sanctions" or "massive tariffs" or he might do nothing and "say it's your fight."
Whether peace talks advance could also be affected by events on the battlefield.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Kyiv and Moscow each sent back 146 prisoners of war on August 24, the latest in a series of exchanges this year.
That followed claims from Russia that its forces in eastern Ukraine seized two villages in the Donetsk region on August 23 and claimed to take another on Ukraine's Independence Day. The Ukrainian military also said its troops had recaptured a settlement on the western edge of the Dnipropetrovsk region on August 23.
Moscow also announced it had put out a fire at a nuclear plant in its western Kursk region after Russian air defenses claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone.
Zelenskyy and European governments have continued to call for a cease-fire, something Moscow has resisted.
The prospect of Ukraine conceding territory to Russia as part of a peace deal has also been called for by Moscow and raised by Trump as a possibility.
The Ukrainian president accused the Kremlin of "doing everything it can" to prevent a meeting with Putin to try to end the war, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western countries of trying to "block" peace negotiations.
"They're just looking for a pretext to block negotiations," Lavrov said in an interview with state TV station Rossiya on August 24.
Lavrov had said earlier this week that "no meeting" between Zelenskyy and Putin was planned. [RFE/RL/VS]
