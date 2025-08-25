Zelenskyy Vows To 'Not Lose' War With Russia As Ukraine Marks Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated Ukraine's Independence Day by saying his country will "not lose" its fight against Moscow amid new battlefield advances and high-stakes diplomacy around ending the more than three-year war.

"Ukraine hasn't won yet, but it will most definitely not lose," Zelenskyy said in a video address posted on August 24 before speaking at a ceremony in central Kyiv. "Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter."

The speech from Zelenskyy comes as Kyiv celebrates its 34th anniversary since the country declared independence from the Soviet Union and now finds itself navigating a new reality on and off the battlefield.

The Ukrainian president added that despite parts of the country being currently occupied by Russian forces, there is "one Ukraine" and "we shall be together again as one family." Zelenskyy referenced fraught diplomacy with Russia amid renewed calls from US President Donald Trump to push for peace talks that has involved potential territorial concessions from Ukraine.

"[Ukraine] will never again accept the humiliation of what the Russians say is a 'compromise,'" he said. "We need a just peace in which our future will be ours to decide."

There has also been intense diplomacy this month around ending the war, including a high-profile summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Despite both leaders claiming the meeting to be a success, it has not resulted in any breakthroughs or a follow-up summit involving Zelenskyy or other allied leaders.

See Also: Zelenskyy Pushes Allies For Quick Security Plan Amid Massive Russian Strikes

Canada's Carney Arrives In Kyiv

As a show of support, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney touched down in Kyiv on August 24 for his first official visit to Ukraine since being elected in April.

Carney met with with Zelenskyy and the two leaders discussed a commitment of 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.44 billion) for military aid, as well as joint opportunities for producing defence equipment.