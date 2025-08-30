Russian Strike On Kyiv Kills 22 People In A Single Building

By Borys Sachalko

KYIV--Amid the dust, the rescue workers, and the diggers, Mykola is lucky to be alive. The five-story apartment block he called home was reduced to rubble the previous day in a Russian strike that killed 22 of his neighbors, including four children.

Speaking to RFE/RL's Current Time on August 29, he recalled being stuck under the debris after the blast.

"Rescue workers pulled me from under the rubble two hours later. It wasn't easy. They needed hydraulic equipment," he said, adding that he was completely buried.