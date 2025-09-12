Toxic Tosca? Ukraine Fumes As Russian Soprano Netrebko Prepares To Perform In London

She has not yet taken the stage, but upcoming performances by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko at Britain’s Royal Opera House have drawn angry criticism from Kyiv and prompted protests in London as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine rages on.

Netrebko is set to sing the lead role in Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca on four nights this month starting on September 11. The dual citizen of Russia and Austria is also due to perform in Turandot at the same venue in December and give a solo performance in the winter.

At issue are Netrebko’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and her past actions in connection with Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, where its full-scale invasion in 2022 came after it seized Crimea and started a war in the Donbas in 2014.