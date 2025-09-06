Why Skip Guys Who Can't Cook Dal-Chawal? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's Take on Modern Dating

In the whirlwind of modern dating, finding a compatible partner can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But what if the secret to spotting a keeper lies in a simple question: Can he cook dal and rice? Renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar thinks so, and her recent Instagram reel has sparked a lively discussion. Here’s why she believes women should think twice about dating men who can’t handle this basic dish.
Rujuta Diwekar, a nutritionist with a degree postgraduate degree in Sports Science and Nutrition from SNDT College, Mumbai, cuts straight to the chase in her reel. Her advice ,"Ladies, if he can't cook dal-chawal, don't date him, don't marry him. It’s not just about whether a guy can cook a simple Indian staple, it’s about what that ability signals about his willingness to share responsibilities. A partner who can’t handle something as basic as dal and rice might not be ready to contribute equally in other aspects of a relationship, leaving one person to carry the load."
Diwekar uses a clever analogy to drive her point home: "Load sharing in the kitchen is important to avoid load shedding in life." Just like power outages disrupt daily routines, an unbalanced division of kitchen duties can throw a relationship out of whack. She warns, "Otherwise, you will keep ordering from Swiggy, Zomato, keep putting on weight." Relying on food delivery apps might seem convenient, but it can lead to unhealthy eating habits and unnecessary weight gain, not to mention a strain on the partnership. People are loving this comparison. One follower echoed the sentiment, saying, "Love this analogy of load shedding! So apt for modern relationships." Sharing the cooking load keeps things fair and sustainable, ensuring both partners contribute to a healthier lifestyle.
For Diwekar, cooking isn’t just about food, it’s about building a stronger bond. She urges couples to "Cook often, eat together, and get rid of this nonsense that cooking is a woman's job." By making meals a shared activity, couples can break free from outdated gender stereotypes and turn the kitchen into a space for connection and teamwork. One follower shared a personal win: "My husband learned to cook dal after we got married, and it’s been a game-changer! Thanks for this, Rujuta! " Another called cooking together "the ultimate compatibility test," highlighting how this simple act can strengthen a relationship. It’s a small habit that reflects bigger values like mutual respect and collaboration.
This article is republished from MedBoundtimes under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
