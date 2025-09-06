Why Skip Guys Who Can't Cook Dal-Chawal? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's Take on Modern Dating

Rujuta Diwekar, a nutritionist with a degree postgraduate degree in Sports Science and Nutrition from SNDT College, Mumbai, cuts straight to the chase in her reel. Her advice ,"Ladies, if he can't cook dal-chawal, don't date him, don't marry him. It’s not just about whether a guy can cook a simple Indian staple, it’s about what that ability signals about his willingness to share responsibilities. A partner who can’t handle something as basic as dal and rice might not be ready to contribute equally in other aspects of a relationship, leaving one person to carry the load."



Load Sharing Not , Load Shedding

Diwekar uses a clever analogy to drive her point home: "Load sharing in the kitchen is important to avoid load shedding in life." Just like power outages disrupt daily routines, an unbalanced division of kitchen duties can throw a relationship out of whack. She warns, "Otherwise, you will keep ordering from Swiggy, Zomato, keep putting on weight." Relying on food delivery apps might seem convenient, but it can lead to unhealthy eating habits and unnecessary weight gain, not to mention a strain on the partnership. People are loving this comparison. One follower echoed the sentiment, saying, "Love this analogy of load shedding! So apt for modern relationships." Sharing the cooking load keeps things fair and sustainable, ensuring both partners contribute to a healthier lifestyle.