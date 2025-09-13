Russian Attack That Killed 25 Leaves A Crater In The Heart Of The Village Of Yarova

By Serhiy Horbatenko

An impact crater lies in the heart of the village of Yarova in Ukraine's Donetsk region. It's the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on September 9 that left a final death toll of 25.

"I am in the village of Yarova right now, near Svyatohirsk," says correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "You can still smell blood here. Bicycles are scattered around. I see a baby stroller, and the crater of the bomb."

Officials said the dead were all elderly people who were collecting their pensions.

"I can't leave," says Hanna Hryhorivna, a Yarova resident, whose husband was killed collecting his pension.

She says she will evacuate soon but needs to bury her husband first. "I haven't buried the head of the family yet."