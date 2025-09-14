Ukraine Hits Oil Facilities Inside Russia In Bid To Reduce Kremlin’s 'Ability To Fight’

KYIV -- Ukraine struck at least two major oil refineries inside Russia— including one 1,400 kilometers from the front lines -- while Romania reported a violation of its airspace by a Russian drone, days after fellow NATO member Poland said similar projectiles struck its territory.

Officials in the Bashkortostan region deep inside Russia on September 13 said a fire broke out at one of the country's largest oil facilities near the city of Ufa when debris from two Ukrainian drones fell on the site.

"Both downed drones fell on the territory of the enterprise," Radiy Khabirov, head of Russia's Bashkortostan region, wrote on Telegram.

"In the first case, a small fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. In the second, the supply of technical water was interrupted," he said, adding that the facility continued to operate.

Ufa's airport said it temporarily suspended activity following the attack.

Three hours later, Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region in Russia's northwest, said the massive Kirishi oil refinery was also hit by falling debris from Ukrainian drones, sparking a fire early on September 14.

Drozdenko said there were no injuries at the refinery, which was previously hit by Ukrainian drones in March 2024, disrupting around half of its output at the time.