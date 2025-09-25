In Abrupt Change, Trump Says Ukraine In 'Position To Win' War With Russia

In an abrupt change showing his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia with the help of its European allies.

Trump has previously said both sides would have to cede land to end the war. Russia currently controls around one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014.

After a speech at the UN General Assembly where he called on European allies during his address to immediately stop buying oil from Russia, Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with Zelenskyy that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter the alliance's airspace.

He followed that with comments in a social media post after the Zelenskyy meeting saying Russia has been fighting "aimlessly for three and and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win."

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote.

Zelenskyy noted the "big shift" in Trump's comments while speaking alone at a news conference, adding that the US leader's understanding of the situation on the ground in Ukraine is now much clearer.

"Trump had a relationship with Putin and he trusted him. Putin was telling Trump fairytales," Zelenskyy said, referring to Trump as a "gamechanger."

"I told Trump that Putin will not wait for the end of his war in Ukraine -- he will try to find a weak spot in NATO and this is already happening... Putin will want to 'exchange' one war for another."

Zelenskyy entered the day looking for Trump to ratchet up pressure on Moscow to end its war -- the longest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II -- against Ukraine.

It didn't take long as Trump said as the two headed into the meeting "Yes, I do" when asked if he would support shooting down Russian aircraft if they were found inside NATO airspace.

He said the involvement of the United States in such action would depend on the circumstances but did not elaborate.

Trump's answer follows a series of recent incursions by Russian fighter jets and drones into alliance airspace in countries including Poland and Estonia.

They also came after the US president called on European allies during his UN address to immediately stop buying oil from Russia and accused China and India of funding Moscow's war against Ukraine through their purchases.