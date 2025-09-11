Satellite Images Appear To Show Secretive Construction Of 'Strategic' Base In Belarus

Construction is under way on a site in Belarus experts say looks like a military facility that could potentially house Russian strategic missiles, according to satellite images examined by RFE/RL and its partners in an investigative project.

Images from Planet Labs of the sprawling site in the Slutsk district, 60 kilometers south of Minsk, show substantial construction on what TV footage from May 2024 indicates was in part an empty field at the time.

Belarusian authorities have been secretive about the project, which is located on a site that housed nuclear-capable missiles during the Soviet era and is the subject of an investigation by RFE/RL's Belarus Service along with Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and the Estonian media outlets Delfi Estonia and Eesti Ekspress.

There are no references to the changes in official public documents, no coverage in local media, and no updates of cadastral maps indicating land allocation for such a site. Neither authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko nor any other official has made an announcement about it. Attempts to reach the Defense Ministry for comment were unsuccessful.

The construction comes as Russia ramps up military cooperation with its ally Belarus while pressing its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a war that has vastly increased tensions with the NATO and the West. A buffer state for Russia, Belarus is bordered on the south by Ukraine and on the west and northwest by NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has boasted about the development of a new hypersonic, intermediate-range ballistic missile called the Oreshnik, which Moscow says it tested in an attack on Ukraine last November.

In December, Putin said Oreshnik systems would be deployed in Belarus simultaneously with their introduction into the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN), possibly in the second half of this year.