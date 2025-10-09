Who’s Who In The Fractured Russian Opposition Fighting Against Putin

Long before Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian opposition had been struggling against a spiraling state clampdown on dissent – a campaign of oppression that stretched back at least as far as the quashing of street protests that erupted late in 2011, amid anger over election fraud and dismay at Vladimir Putin’s decision to return to the presidency after a stint as prime minister.

The clampdown tightened further when Russia launched the all-out war in February 2022. Two years later, Aleksei Navalny – the most prominent opposition leader for at least a decade and the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which needled the Kremlin with frequent investigations detailing evidence of the extravagant misuse of public funds by Putin and his circle -- died in prison under suspicious circumstances. His widow and associates blame Putin for his death.

As its invasion of Ukraine grinds on, repression at home has increased still further, with the authorities seeking to stifle all dissent and quash any questioning of a war that has killed or wounded more than 1 million Russian soldiers. Numerous critics of the war are behind bars, but almost all of the most prominent opposition figures are abroad -- some fleeing in the face of prosecution, others released from prison and removed from Russia.

Exile has made the opposition’s struggle for relevance more difficult than ever – and frequent disputes between factions, such as an argument over a resolution aimed at giving Kremlin opponents a stronger voice at the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), have not helped their cause.

Here’s a look at who’s who in the Russian opposition today, a week after PACE decided to create a "Platform for Dialogue" between the Assembly and Russian democratic forces in exile.