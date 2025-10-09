How Russia Targets Trains In Effort ‘To Paralyze’ Ukraine’s Logistics

Glass crunched underfoot as the RFE/RL camera operator passed through the charred carriage. At the end of the corridor, twisted wreckage smoldered.

The Russian attack on a passenger train at Shostka, in northeastern Ukraine, on October 4, was the latest in a series of strikes at trains and rail infrastructure which have caused deaths, damage, and disruption.

"Russia's desire is obvious: to paralyze Ukrainian logistics, because a significant portion of cargo, including military cargo, uses rail transport," former Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service.

“We have seen strikes on railway depots, and rolling stock has also been damaged. Railway substations are the target of constant attacks,” he added.

Ukraine’s rail network, and keeping it running, have been a major source of national pride, economic necessity, humanitarian transport, and a critical lifeline in a war effort that has lasted almost four years.

Despite daily air attacks around the country by Russian drones and missiles, trains ferrying military equipment and troops, humanitarian missions to get food to war-torn regions, and cargo cars filled with grain and other exports to keep money flowing into Kyiv’s coffers have managed to run continuously.