Beware the Anglo-Saxons! Why Russia likes to invoke a medieval tribe when talking about the West

A new, old specter is haunting the world: the bloodthirsty Anglo-Saxons.

Well, that is what the Kremlin wants the world to believe.

Take the new Russian state-backed film “Tolerance.” Released in September 2025 to a less than enthusiastic public response, the dystopian tale of moral decay in the West opens with a warning of an “omnipresent Anglo-Saxon liberalism” that will “cause the ultimate degradation and extinction of once-prosperous countries and peoples.”

Scary stuff. But the film isn’t the first time that Anglo-Saxons have been cited as a threat to the Russian way of life.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian officials and their colleagues in the Kremlin-controlled media have taken to referring to their Western adversaries as “Anglo-Saxons.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov even stated that the “Anglo-Saxons” in question are bent on defeating Russia “with the hands of the Kyiv regime.”

Indeed, analysis one of us conducted with Adrian Rogstad at the University of Groningen looking at statements posted on the Russian foreign ministry website found a marked increase in “Anglo-Saxon” references after the invasion of Ukraine – 86 of them in the course of 2022, compared to just 27 in the previous 20 years. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s March 2022 comment that the “Anglo-Saxon world will never stop … It’s like an insatiable monster,” is typical of the way “Anglo-Saxon” is used. The term even made it into the official Russian foreign policy concept published a year later, where in the section titled “The U.S. and other Anglo-Saxon states,” the United States is referred to as “the main inspirer, organizer and executor of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West”.

The term is a particular favorite of Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov. In February 2024, Peskov explained that Putin agreed to be interviewed by the right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson because he “stands in clear contrast to the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media.”

This creeping use of “Anglo-Saxon” as a slur hasn’t gone unnoticed in the West. Former U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy said in 2023 that the use of the term was “very strange” given the multiethnic character of American society.

Reports suggest that with the election of a more Russia-friendly president in Donald Trump, the word from the Kremlin was not to use the term for Americans, specifically. But it appears not everyone got the memo – pro-Putin State Duma Deputy Viktor Vodolatsky recently warned against “Anglo-Saxons” creating a “point of tension” in the South Caucasus through the U.S.-led peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As experts in Russian discourse and post-Soviet nations, we see the increased use of “Anglo-Saxons” as reflecting deeper trends that tap into Putin’s use of history to justify the invasion of Ukraine and smear his perceived enemies, while exploiting political divisions in Europe and America.