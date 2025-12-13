Putin Decree Forces Foreigners Seeking Russian Residency To Sign Army Contracts

Permanent residency gives migrants legal stability: They can leave and re enter Russia without additional visas and work without a separate work permit. For many migrants from other former Soviet republics, it is the only path toward citizenship.

Under Putin's decree, however, in order to apply for permanent residency, certain men must present a military contract for at least one year of service, a contract for service in the Emergency Situations Ministry, or a certificate from an enlistment office stating they are unfit for military service.

Similar rules apply to men seeking Russian citizenship: They must present a certificate stating they are unfit or prove they have served in the military or Emergency Situations Ministry and were discharged before February 24, 2022, the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

These requirements apply to men seeking permanent residency or citizenship based on long-term residency or family circumstances. Applicants in other categories, such as highly qualified specialists and those seeking residency based on studies in Russia, are exempt.

The decree does not apply to men from Belarus, Russia's military ally. And for citizens of Kazakhstan and Moldova, the requirement is in place only for applications for citizenship, not permanent residency. Separate rules exist for citizens of Ukraine. The decree says the measures are temporary but gives no timeframe.

'I Forbade Him To Sign'

Another migrant who learned of the requirement unexpectedly is Burxon, 24, who came from Tajikistan about a year ago and works in the oil-producing Khanty-Mansiisk region. He was told at a government office that to apply for permanent residency he would have to sign a military contract, according to his father.

"He listens to me. And I forbade him to sign the contract," Burxon's father told Azattyq Asia in Tajikistan.

Other than a repeat of the unpopular September 2022 mobilization drive that prompted many to flee the country, the Russian military has left few paths untrodden in its effort to maintain manpower in the war, in which Western intelligence agencies and others say more than 1 million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

Russia has recruited men from around the world and sought to draft male migrants since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Some foreigners have signed contracts voluntarily in exchange for payment or simplified citizenship procedures. Moscow has steadily expanded such incentives as the war has dragged on.

Foreign soldiers fighting in Ukraine do not have to pass the Russian-language exam for citizenship, for example. And Russian lawmakers have recently considered a draft law clarifying that foreigners who fought on Russia's side would not be extradited to other countries that seek them for criminal prosecution or enforcement of a sentence.

In May, Russian Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin said at least 20,000 naturalized men from Central Asia were fighting at the front while another 10,000 had been sent "to dig trenches."

Not The Norm

Newly naturalized citizens have been summoned to migration offices and threatened with revoked status if they refuse to fight. Recently, naturalized migrants have also been detained in large-scale raids and pressured to sign military contracts.

Officially, the decree marks the first time the pressure is reaching those who aren't Russian citizens. It marks a departure from widespread practice globally: In most countries with mandatory military service, it applies to citizens and, less often, to permanent residents.

The news coverage, or lack thereof, is also unusual. Russian outlets routinely publish or describe Putin's decrees, but in this case reports on the decree in major print and electronic media did not mention the requirement directly, saying a simplified procedure to receive residency or citizenship was in place for foreigners who join the military.

Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, said there appeared to be two motives behind the decree.

"With these rules, the Russian government solves two problems," Umarov told Systema. "It increases mobilization at the expense of people who have limited ability to defend their rights, and it makes long-term migration to Russia less attractive."

"Migrants in the future will have to come to Russia exclusively as a labor resource and work force," he said.

