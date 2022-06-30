Beginning Thursday's flight of an Indian rocket

The 25-hour countdown for the Thursday evening launch of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket, carrying three Singapore satellites, began on Wednesday evening, the Indian space agency said.

The mission is codenamed PSLV-C53/DS-EO by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

During the countdown, the rockets' engines powered by liquid fuel will be filled and all other systems will be checked.

The Indian rocket will carry three satellites -- the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, satellites belonging to Singapore and built by the Star Initiative of South Korea.

The third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

If the launch is successful, the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999.

According to the ISRO, the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port at 6 p.m. on June 30.