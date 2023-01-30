Google Meet allows users to share access to presented content

Google is rolling out a new feature to its video-communication service 'Google Meet' which will allow users to share access to the content they are presenting in a meeting with attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list.

While making the presentation, the users can share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet Chat, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

The new feature is helpful because by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can easily share presented content without having to switch to another window to grant access.