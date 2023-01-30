Shaheed Diwas 2023: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

In the annals of history, the 30th of January, 1948 is remembered as one of the darkest days of independent India. On this very date, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.
To date, the name 'Mahatma Gandhi' is taken with high regard. This is the reason why '30th January' is remembered as 'Shaheed Diwas'. On this date, every year, the government along with high-ranking officials pays tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' for his contributions to the freedom struggle.
The 'Mahatma' may not be alive today, but his timeless idea of 'non-violence' remain embedded in our hearts. Here are some quotes from the 'great soul' to remember on 'Shaheed Diwas'.
Apart from non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi's 'mantra' of a just life revolved around the power of 'truth'. According to the 'great soul,' every action of the doer is futile if its foundation is not based on 'truth'. Therefore, the end does not justify the means according to 'Gandhian morals'.
Mahatma Gandhi was a practitioner of 'non-violence', Therefore, 'love' was an important aspect of his actions. According to the 'Mahatma', 'love' is something that is way more powerful than hatred. The tyranny of power makes people bow, but the rule of 'love' and 'compassion' makes the ruler rule the hearts of his/her subjects.
Another building block in Gandhi's supreme tenet of 'non-violence', 'fearlessness' is the power behind the stiff resistance that the great old Mahatma put against the mighty British Empire. Had it not been for his leadership, the resistance would have failed long ago.
According to Mahatma Gandhi, the weak do not have the power to forgive. It is hypothesized that had the 'Mahatma' survived the assassination, his mighty heart would have instantly forgiven the perpetrators.
There is no doubt in the fact that Mahatma Gandhi firmly understood what he was against. His action plan of 'non-violence' and 'satyagraha' was a painful but practical method. Had he followed the path of 'violence' the nation may have achieved independence, but the carnage would have been immense.
Mahatma Gandhi may not be with us today, but the gift of freedom which was bestowed upon us by him remains in the form of a cherishing memory of the extraordinary life that he lived.