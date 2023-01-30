Shaheed Diwas 2023: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

In the annals of history, the 30th of January, 1948 is remembered as one of the darkest days of independent India. On this very date, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

To date, the name 'Mahatma Gandhi' is taken with high regard. This is the reason why '30th January' is remembered as 'Shaheed Diwas'. On this date, every year, the government along with high-ranking officials pays tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' for his contributions to the freedom struggle.

The 'Mahatma' may not be alive today, but his timeless idea of 'non-violence' remain embedded in our hearts. Here are some quotes from the 'great soul' to remember on 'Shaheed Diwas'.