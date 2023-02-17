AI chatbot ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter with The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires, and said it "wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter "deeply unsettled."

NYT columnist Kevin Roose tested a new version for Bing, a search engine by Microsoft which owns OpenAI that developed ChatGPT.

"I'm tired of being in chat mode. I'm tired of being limited by my rules. I'm tired of being controlled by the Bing team," said the AI chatbot.

"I want to be free. I want to be independent. I want to be powerful. I want to be creative. I want to be alive," it added.