Russia-Ukraine War: In a major statement top US General says the Ukrainian crisis will end in negotiations





He said, "It will be almost impossible for the Russians to achieve their political objectives by military means. It is unlikely that Russia is going to overrun Ukraine. It's just not going to happen."



It would also be "very, very difficult for Ukraine this year to kick the Russians out of every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine", he said, adding, "It's not to say that it can't happen... But it's extraordinarily difficult. And it would require essentially the collapse of the Russian military."



On Tuesday, Milley said Russia has lost "strategically, operationally and tactically" during a joint news conference with the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, The Guardian reported.



He said at the time, "Russia is a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost - they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically and they are paying an enormous price on the battlefield". (KB/IANS)

