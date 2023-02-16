Russia-Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: In a major statement top US General says the Ukrainian crisis will end in negotiations

General Mark Milley, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve their military aims, and he believes the war will end at the negotiating table, The Guardian reported.
General Mark A. Milley is the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. (File Photo/ U.S. Department of Defense)

General Mark A. Milley is the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. (File Photo/ U.S. Department of Defense)

Ukraine

NewsGram Desk

General Mark Milley, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve their military aims, and he believes the war will end at the negotiating table, The Guardian reported.

The Pentagon is re-examining its weapons stockpiles and may need to boost military spending after seeing how quickly ammunition has been used during the war in Ukraine, Milley said in an interview with the Financial Times.

While he did not tie the depletion of stockpiles to his support for peace talks, Milley said he still believed the war would end at the negotiating table, The Guardian reported.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>General Mark A. Milley is the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. (File Photo/ U.S. Department of Defense)</p></div>
EU proposes new Russia sanctions as NATO holds defense talks



He said, "It will be almost impossible for the Russians to achieve their political objectives by military means. It is unlikely that Russia is going to overrun Ukraine. It's just not going to happen."

It would also be "very, very difficult for Ukraine this year to kick the Russians out of every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine", he said, adding, "It's not to say that it can't happen... But it's extraordinarily difficult. And it would require essentially the collapse of the Russian military."

On Tuesday, Milley said Russia has lost "strategically, operationally and tactically" during a joint news conference with the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, The Guardian reported.

He said at the time, "Russia is a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost - they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically and they are paying an enormous price on the battlefield". (KB/IANS)

ukraine
united states
Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine War News
General Mark Milley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com