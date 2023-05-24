Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.



The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.



"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States," Netflix said in a statement late on Tuesday.



The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.



"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company informed.